What do Liverpool need to do on deadline day?

Your views graphic

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Liverpool still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mark: Nothing seems realistic as, if it were going to happen, surely it already would have. We need at least three new ready-to-go experienced midfielders, a couple of which need to be defensive minded. I'd take a punt on Kante, perhaps John McGinn. That is how desperate things are...

Lewis: I really don't understand why we haven't made a move for a midfielder. Not expecting a Bellingham-type signing to be done in January but we need something if we want a chance to get into the top four. Unfortunately I don't see that happening and, without the Champions League next season, we might find it harder to attract someone like Bellingham in the summer.

Aaron: It feels like we're holding out for Bellingham in the summer, and the worry is that ends up becoming a flight of fancy in the same way Tchouameni did this summer, where we had no credible alternative. We need at least two in midfield, and possibly a centre-back.

Biscuitlad: Agree a transfer for Bellingham in the summer. Get it agreed now, let him finish the season in Germany. Team is in flux at the moment - no point in introducing him into a malfunctioning unit midway through.

Ian: We clearly need a midfielder. I'd be testing West Ham's resolve and putting a big offer in for Declan Rice.