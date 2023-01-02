Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland Kilmarnock dominated possession, pushing and pulling St Mirren right across the pitch but they did very little to adequately test Trevor Carson.

Whilst it shouldn't be underestimated how difficult it can be to try and pick holes in a back-five that are simply going to sit in, only Danny Armstrong and Jordan Jones looked likely to create anything.

Derek McInnes has tried plenty of strike partnerships and is yet to stumble upon a duo that works. Christian Doidge and Scott Robinson were the latest iteration and there was just no spark.