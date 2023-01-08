'A well deserved win' - your views

We asked for your thoughts following Celtic's 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Here's what you had to say:

Stuart: Very flat first half for Celtic, nothing through the middle of the park and too many wayward crosses. From start of 2nd half so much more pace and desire. Kilmarnock had no answer, or response, or even any visible tactics. Should have been a much bigger win for Celtic.

Denis: Another good three points against a anti-football team. Better to get beaten by trying to play football than getting beaten by doing nothing. Killie will have to try and play in the cup game.

Andy: Celtic dominated the game from start to finish, Johnston looked good at right back again. Hit both the post and bar twice! Should have been more and have no fear over the semi-final next weekend.

James: Another three points in the bag. Killie made it difficult but Celtic are relentless and got the well deserved win. Again we could and should have scored more goals.