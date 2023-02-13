Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool will be promoting lead data scientist William Spearman to the role of director of research at the club.

He has been at the club since March 2018 and is to replace the outgoing Ian Graham at the end of the season.

The remit of the director of research role at Liverpool covers being involved with recruitment, pre and post-match work, sports science and the academy.

Spearman went to Harvard University and worked at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.

He got involved with sports data when he worked at a performance analytics company in 2015 before going on to join Liverpool.