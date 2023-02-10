Transfer news: RB Leipzig want to re-sign Keita

RB Leipzig may look to re-sign Naby Keita in the summer after they had a deadline-day bid rejected by Liverpool for the midfielder. (Bild - subscription required)

The Reds are monitoring Birmingham City's 18-year-old midfielder George Hall. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Ajax are stepping up their attempts to land Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward when he leaves his Anfield role at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

