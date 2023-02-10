RB Leipzig may look to re-sign Naby Keita in the summer after they had a deadline-day bid rejected by Liverpool for the midfielder. (Bild - subscription required), external

The Reds are monitoring Birmingham City's 18-year-old midfielder George Hall. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Ajax are stepping up their attempts to land Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward when he leaves his Anfield role at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

