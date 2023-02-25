Kilmarnock 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Three games, two wins, one draw and now seven points clear of the foot of the table. Not a bad start for Stuart Kettlewell.

Saturday's match at Rugby Park was his first in permanent charge, having guided Motherwell to back-to-back home wins against St Mirren and Hearts in his two games as interim boss.

The trip to Ayrshire presented a different challenge in terms of the fact it was away from home. Going a goal down only heightened that challenge against a side with the best home form in the bottom six.

But Kettlewell's second-half changes turned the game in favour of Motherwell, who showed the grit and determination the new Motherwell boss has instilled in them to get a vital point.