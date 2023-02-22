Liverpool's midfield issues are being used as a scapegoat for their "hopeless" defence, said former England captain Alan Shearer after the Reds' 5-2 Champions League humbling by Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants took advantage of some shambolic defending to rack up a virtually unassailable first-leg advantage at Anfield and end Liverpool's mini-revival of back-to-back shutout victories in the Premier League.

Some onlookers have blamed the Reds' backline problems this season on a lack of protection from an ageing midfield, but former Newcastle striker Shearer says that is only part of the issue.

“They were hopeless at the back," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "And when you are playing at the highest level, and you make mistakes, you get punished. It's all over the park you’ve got to look at.

“When you’ve got a free-kick on the edge of the box, you’ve got to defend properly, pick your man up. When [Eder] Militao runs in and no-one’s near him four yards out, you can’t blame the protection from the midfield for that."

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana agreed with Shearer, adding: "The defending, in [key] moments, just wasn’t good enough. The set-piece goal... I mean, at any level you would be disappointed with that marking."

The Reds famously turned around a three-goal first-leg deficit against another Spanish side, Barcelona, on their way to winning the Champions League in 2019, but both Shearer and Lallana think that task is beyond the current side.

"Liverpool are going to have to attack and Real will be at their most dangerous when they do that - when you leave Vinicius Jr and Benzema on the break, you would fancy them against anyone in world football, let alone Liverpool’s defence," Shearer pointed out.

Lallana added: "The tie is not over but, going to the Bernabeu, it’s near impossible for them to overturn a three-goal deficit."

