Southampton 'won't have to be brilliant' to escape relegation

Southampton's spirited performance in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United should give boss Nathan Jones confidence for their fight against Premier League relegation.

That's the view of ex-Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast they can take positives from the defeat.

"There did not look the difference of the entire league table," he said. "They will not need a huge amount of lifting from how they played here to get them into a position where they can take their chances."

Nevin surveyed a congested bottom half of the Premier League table and concluded it may be easier to escape trouble then in previous years.

"This is going to be a strange season," he said. "I suspect you may not need as many points as in years before, because there are lots of teams involved and nobody looks capable of putting together a string of wins.

"They won't have to be brilliant - just pretty decent - and they might be able to get out of it."

