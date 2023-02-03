Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Man City

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City.

Cancelo has been integral to City's success in the past couple of seasons but something has clearly gone on that meant Pep Guardiola was willing to let him leave and they have not replaced him either.

It's a huge call, especially with City playing catch-up to Arsenal in the title race, but it would be typical of what we have seen from them under Pep if they responded with a win here.

Spurs might still think it is a good time to play them, and it was a boost for them that Son Heung-min got back among the goals against Preston in the FA Cup last weekend.

But with boss Antonio Conte likely to be absent after surgery, I am going with another City victory to go with their comeback to beat Tottenham at Etihad Stadium last month.

Schak's prediction: 0-2

I'd like City to win, again because of how close Spurs are behind us.

