Nottingham Forest v Man City: Team news

Nottingham Forest have requested dispensation from the Premier League to reinstate Steve Cook in their 25-man squad, citing a lack of fit defenders.

Scott McKenna will be missing for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly is out for at least three months with a similar issue.

Jesse Lingard is nursing Achilles and knee problems and will be assessed.

John Stones is Manchester City's only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.

