Nottingham Forest v Man City: Team news
Nottingham Forest have requested dispensation from the Premier League to reinstate Steve Cook in their 25-man squad, citing a lack of fit defenders.
Scott McKenna will be missing for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly is out for at least three months with a similar issue.
Jesse Lingard is nursing Achilles and knee problems and will be assessed.
John Stones is Manchester City's only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.
Who will make Forest's line-up?