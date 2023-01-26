Man City v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
- Published
Arsenal have won their past four FA Cup games against Manchester City. They've reached the final every time they've eliminated City, winning the trophy on the past three occasions (1971, 2017, 2020).
Riyad Mahrez has been involved in seven goals in his past five FA Cup appearances for Manchester City (6 goals, 1 assist) and has netted a brace in each of his past two games at Etihad Stadium (vs Fulham last February and Chelsea in this season’s third round).
Arsenal lost their last FA Cup match against a fellow Premier League side, 1-0 at Southampton in the 2020-21 fourth round. They've not lost consecutive such meetings in the competition since January 2010 (vs Stoke) and March 2011 (vs Manchester United).