Man City v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won their past four FA Cup games against Manchester City. They've reached the final every time they've eliminated City, winning the trophy on the past three occasions (1971, 2017, 2020).

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in seven goals in his past five FA Cup appearances for Manchester City (6 goals, 1 assist) and has netted a brace in each of his past two games at Etihad Stadium (vs Fulham last February and Chelsea in this season’s third round).