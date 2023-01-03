Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

At this stage it is hard to know if Bournemouth will become properly embroiled in a relegation battle, or if they will pull away.

It is however hard to shake the feeling that the next four weeks and the January transfer window may decide Bournemouth's Premier League destiny.

Gary O'Neil praised his side for their performance saying it "looked like us", after calling their display against Crystal Palace in their last game the "worst" of his reign.

They created multiple chances in the second half, and should have scored at least once, but there was more defensive set-piece frustration in the first half.

Funds are available in January, and a creative player is bound to be high on O'Neil's wishlist. A goalscorer may be too, but these players are hard to find.