Brophy delighted to kick-off 'perfect' move with a goal and win

New Ross County signing Eamonn Brophy said he was "delighted" with his first game and goal for the club, since joining on loan from St Mirren.

Brophy netted 13-minutes into his debut against his former team, Kilmarnock, as Malky Mackay's side leapfrogged Killie out of bottom spot.

"The most important thing was the three points today. It was a massive, massive game for the club. For me personally as well to get a goal so early on, obviously in my first gam, I’m delighted and hopefully it can continue."

County don't have much time to celebrate, though, as they welcome Hibernian to Dingwall on Tuesday night (19:45).

"When you get a result like we did, everybody’s feeling good. Although it’s a good result we need to put it to the back of our minds quick as we’ve got massive game on Tuesday coming up and we need to pick up as many points as we can."

The 26-year-old added the move to the Highlands was "perfect" for him and his new teammates have made him feel welcome.

"It was something I fancied doing getting away from Glasgow and just focusing on football. This is a massive time in my career. I need to try and get back to scoring goals and playing games. I fancied concentrating on football and this was the perfect move for me.

"I wasn’t playing so much at St Mirren in the first-half of the season so I think it was a deal that certainly suited me, but suited both parties club wise."