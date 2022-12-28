There is genuine belief among Arsenal fans that their team can win the title this season, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

He believes Monday's win over West Ham showed how important supporters at the Emirates can be in the team's success this season.

"The crowd played a fantastic part and for me when I look at that Arsenal team and especially that crowd involvement now, I would say there’s a sense of belief," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I think there is a great deal of belief in this Arsenal team now in what they can truly do. The fans are playing their part getting behind them.

"Take that same game a couple of years ago. Arsenal fans wouldn’t be cheering like that, there wouldn’t be any belief and they would probably see themselves losing to West Ham.

"Arteta really has reinstated that belief, there seems to be a real connection with the team and the fans and that is why the fans are loving it. The fans really believe they can do something special this year."

