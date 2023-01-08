Dundee United 0-2 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale was generally pleased after the victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "We had control of the whole game but we were lacking quality in the final third in the first half. We didn't test the keeper enough. Dundee United made it difficult for us.

"At half-time we talked about running off the ball more to disrupt and upping our focus on quality and at the start of the second half we did that. This is a difficult place to come and play.

"It was nice to see Kemar Roofe back - he was our top scorer in the season we won the league, and he's been lost to us for a while.

"The unfortunate side is that Antonio Colak picked up a knock - that was a forced change. I'm hoping it's not a long one."