Southampton were far from stellar in their narrow win over Blackpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

With the Saints making multiple changes and, without James Ward-Prowse, it was never going to be a cup classic. However, when searching for positives, there were few to be found after edging out the Championship’s 23rd-placed side.

Romain Perraud was outstanding, Willy Caballero showed his usefulness at 41 years old and Armel Bella-Kotchap got through the whole game on his return from injury, but the lack of a convincing performance may be a cause for concern.

With bigger games ahead and a lot of rotation, Southampton were not going to grace the pitch with a beautifully orchestrated brand of football - although it felt like those that were given a rare chance didn’t take their opportunity.

One of those was Ainsley Maitland-Niles. A summer recruit, the Arsenal loanee lacked intensity at right-back with many bemoaning his work rate.

The England international has started just eight times in all competitions. Struggling for game time before the transfer window, the additions of Carlos Alcaraz and James Bree in his favoured positions have cast doubt over his future role in the squad.