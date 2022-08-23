Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

In recent years, when the Leeds faithful stood, arms aloft, singing "And we're proud of it we're Leeds", it was often an act of defiance. When that song echoed around Elland Road on Sunday, it was anything but.

Leeds versus Chelsea is a historic rivalry born out of the 1960s. The 1970 FA Cup final replay remains the sixth most-watched broadcast in Britain. And Leeds sing a song about hating Chelsea every game, regardless of the opponent.

This means more.

It was also the first big test of Jesse Marsch's new-look Leeds. Since he was appointed, there has been a question of when he would, or if he could, step out of the shadow of Marcelo Bielsa. On Sunday, that question was answered when he clearly did.

But this win was so much more than that.

In demolishing Chelsea, Leeds United - the club, the fanbase, the city - stepped out of its own shadow, that of Peter Risdale, of GFH Capital, of Ken Bates. Of the hurt pride of two relegations.

United have been waiting two decades to be feared by the very top teams in England. It feels like that long wait is over.