Celtic 'B' manager McIntyre departs in shake-up

Tommy McIntyre is "immensely proud" of his 12 years at Celtic as he departs to pursue new opportunities following a shake-up of the club's B team coaching structure.

The 58-year-old, who was B team manager, said: "I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I’m extremely proud of the many successes and fantastic memories over the years, and having played a part in creating a pathway for a thriving academy which has seen the development of so many talented players."