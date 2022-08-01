Coming up at 18:00 BST: Listen to BBC Radio Leicester's Rodgers interview
BBC Radio Leicester have caught up with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers before the upcoming season - and you can hear the interview in full very shortly.
Rodgers talks about the club's quiet transfer window, speculation linking Foxes players with a move away this summer, his aims for the season and plenty more.
On today's Football Forum Podcast, you'll be able to hear our sit-down interview with Brendan Rodgers ⚽@OwynnPA asked about what the word "refresh" meant when he first used it back in February 👇 pic.twitter.com/xCcYXTKeYi— BBC Sport Leicester (@BBCRLSport) August 1, 2022
