Heart of Midlothian consulted Celtic and Rangers before choosing to forego the traditional stadium training session 24 hours before their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich and will instead train at Riccarton on Wednesday morning before flying to St Gallen - a move designed more to help players rest rather than gain any tactical advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Midfielder Jorge Grant says he made the switch from Peterborough United to Hearts this summer because you do not get nights like Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich while playing in England's League One. (The Scotsman), external

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.