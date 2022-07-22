Since Armando Broja returned to Chelsea at the end of last season, Ralph Hasenhuttl has been searching for someone to replace his nine goals and, ideally, go better next year.

It seems he may have got his man, with Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara set to sign at St Mary's - but is the 19-year-old ready to shoulder the striking burden for the Saints?

He scored six goals in 26 appearances last season but those numbers do not tell the whole story, particularly as Bordeaux finished bottom of Ligue 1.

In fact, he started a mere eight games and only really made his breakthrough in the last two months of the season, scoring five goals in the last seven games.

Standing at 6ft, Mara is a physical presence, who likes to drop short and receive the ball with his back to goal. Once in possession, he'll play off to a team-mate, spin to draw a foul or drift to the right-hand side and accelerate.

For Bordeaux, he was more trusted as part of a two-man attack, although he could end up operating in the same areas as Che Adams if preferring to link the play rather than run in behind.

Mara has two caps for France Under-21s but is still very raw and has not made the squad since September 2021, plying his trade instead with the Under-20s, for whom he has six goals in 10 games.

He will arrive at Southampton with bags of potential and fitting the profile of a unpolished gem for Hasenhuttl to smarten up.

However, given the struggles of other more established goalscorers on the south coast - Adam Armstrong anyone? - it may be a stretch to expect too much from him immediately.