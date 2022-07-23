'I'm missing a Kane for next week' - Martindale

Following his side's 2-0 League Cup group win over Kelty Hearts, Livingston boss David Martindale told BBC Sportsound: "We dominated a lot of possession. Hats off to Kelty, they made it a real difficult game.

"It's a clean sheet, two goals and we're in the next round. That was the ambition at the start of the campaign."

On starting the Premiership season next weekend against Rangers, Martindale added: "I'm missing a Harry Kane. I saw he scored twice against them today.

"I watched Rangers against West Ham on Tuesday, they popped it about for fun. They made a very good West Ham team look average at times. It's a great opener for us but it'll be a difficult afternoon."