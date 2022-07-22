Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko provides the Gunners with "versatility" and "great human qualities."

The Ukraine international has finalised his move to Arsenal from Manchester City for a deal worth £30m.

“We’re so happy Alex has joined us," Arteta said. "He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”