On This Day: 'Liverpool's number nine' signs
- Published
On this day in 2007 Liverpool signed Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid.
The Spaniard went on to score 65 Premier League goals in 102 league games for the Reds.
Torres also won Euro 2008 with Spain while at Anfield - scoring the winning goal against Germany in the final - and the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
A true modern-day Liverpool icon.
#OnThisDay in 2007... @Torres made his Reds debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Y9AvBZZJdk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2022
