Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Most of the blame for Monday night's draw has been levelled at Darwin Nunez and his foolish red card, but Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk committed a mistake for the Crystal Palace opener - and it's a mistake he's made before.

With Wilfried Zaha ahead of him and bearing down on goal, Van Dijk chose to jockey the Ivorian wide and let him get a shot off instead of putting in a last-ditch tackle. The result was Zaha passing the ball into the corner of the net without so much of a challenge from the defender - who had actually slowed down.

Last week at Fulham, Van Dijk stuck a leg out and conceded a penalty to Aleksandar Mitrovic when he should have simply pushed the striker away from goal. But at Anfield, with Zaha no more than 10 yards out, a tackle was necessary. Zaha may have cut inside and been one-on-one, but it would have been significantly harder to score overall.

There were similar examples last season when Liverpool's brilliant Dutchman chose to let a striker shoot on goal and ended up regretting it, such as to Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in the Champions League.

Van Dijk's genius is in his composure, but sometimes, a slide-tackle or a lunge is required.