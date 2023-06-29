Kovacic - did you know?
Mateo Kovacic became Manchester City's first signing of the summer but how much do you really know about the Croatian midfielder?
He was given the nickname 'Professor of Football' from his Croatian national team-mate Niko Kranjcar back in 2013. It came after his international debut, where his team beat arch-rivals Serbia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
Kovacic is proficient in five languages – English, German, Italian, Spanish and, of course, Croatian.
The devout Catholic attends church every Sunday, he married his childhood sweetheart Izabel Andrijanic in 2017 after having met at church a decade earlier.
Kovacic is father to little boy, Ivan, and Luka Modric, his former Real Madrid team-mate, is godfather.