Kovacic - did you know?

Mateo KovacicGetty Images

Mateo Kovacic became Manchester City's first signing of the summer but how much do you really know about the Croatian midfielder?

  • He was given the nickname 'Professor of Football' from his Croatian national team-mate Niko Kranjcar back in 2013. It came after his international debut, where his team beat arch-rivals Serbia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

  • Kovacic is proficient in five languages – English, German, Italian, Spanish and, of course, Croatian.

  • The devout Catholic attends church every Sunday, he married his childhood sweetheart Izabel Andrijanic in 2017 after having met at church a decade earlier.

  • Kovacic is father to little boy, Ivan, and Luka Modric, his former Real Madrid team-mate, is godfather.

