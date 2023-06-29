He was given the nickname 'Professor of Football' from his Croatian national team-mate Niko Kranjcar back in 2013. It came after his international debut, where his team beat arch-rivals Serbia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Kovacic is proficient in five languages – English, German, Italian, Spanish and, of course, Croatian.

The devout Catholic attends church every Sunday, he married his childhood sweetheart Izabel Andrijanic in 2017 after having met at church a decade earlier.