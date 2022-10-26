M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The wave of optimism felt around Bournemouth at the start of October when prospective new owner Bill Foley flew in to witness the comeback victory over Leicester has dissipated somewhat.

Back-to-back defeats by Southampton and West Ham, more perceived ill-treatment by VAR, and fresh injuries to key players combined for a pretty miserable week for the Cherries.

Two weeks ago, pundits were calling for interim boss Gary O’Neil to be given the job full-time. Three winless games have quietened those calls, but in truth, no permanent appointment was ever going to be made until Foley’s takeover has been rubber-stamped by the Premier League, which is still going through its regulatory processes.

O’Neil said after the West Ham game that during his time in charge, 10 VAR calls had gone against Bournemouth, and none in their favour.

The last such decision to benefit Bournemouth was a fourth Arsenal goal being chalked off for offside on 20 August. Not only have the Cherries changed manager since then, but the UK has had a change of monarch and two new prime ministers.

More worrying may be the injuries to striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto, neither of whom made it to the second half at London Stadium - although if Mark Travers were to be in goal against Tottenham on Saturday, he would come full circle after starring on his debut against Spurs as a teenager in May 2019.