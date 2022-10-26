Leicester v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leicester City have lost nine of their past 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City, including the past three.
Manchester City have won their past three away Premier League games against Leicester without conceding a goal.
Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016-17, no side has scored more Premier League goals against his side than the Foxes (17).
Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of the past three seasons against his former side Leicester (three goals).