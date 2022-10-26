L﻿eicester v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Leicester v Man City head-to-head stats over 22 Premier League games. Wins: Leicester 10, Man City 13. Goals: Leicester 27, Man City 36. Clean sheets: Leicester 4, Man City 9Getty Images

  • Leicester City have lost nine of their past 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City, including the past three.

  • Manchester City have won their past three away Premier League games against Leicester without conceding a goal.

  • Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016-17, no side has scored more Premier League goals against his side than the Foxes (17).

  • Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of the past three seasons against his former side Leicester (three goals).