United still owe fans after poor start - Fox

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has challenged his players to continue winning back the faith of the fans by completing a hat-trick of wins.

United travel to Dingwall on Saturday after lifting themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and above hosts Ross County on goal difference after victories over Aberdeen and Hibernian.

But Fox believes his squad still owe the fans for a poor start to the season during which they lost 7-0 to AZ Alkmaar and 9-0 by Celtic.

"At the moments that we needed them, they were there for us, they helped the players," he told his club website. "The players and the staff, we all massively appreciate that.

"We also understand that we have probably let them down at the start of the season, but we are hoping to try to regain that trust. That will be a slow process. But, if we keep producing performances and results, we will get there."

Fox says his message to his players is "can we make a good week a very good week?".