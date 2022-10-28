G﻿uardiola on injuries, Alvarez and improving Leicester

M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manager P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

  • E﻿rling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better."

  • O﻿n injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips: "They are not ready for Leicester. They are better. Kalvin especially, but they are out."

  • E﻿derson will return in goal at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

  • G﻿uardiola said that Julian Alvarez is the "first option" to replace Haaland in the starting XI. But when asked about Alvarez just getting one goal this season, the Spaniard replied: "How many games has he played? I don’t judge on the goals."

  • F﻿inally, on Brendan Rodgers and Leicester's poor start to the season, Guardiola said: "When everything goes well, it’s easy to be a manager." He added that the Foxes' form has picked up recently and "they've lost one game in their last five".

