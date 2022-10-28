E﻿rling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better."

O﻿n injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips: "They are not ready for Leicester. They are better. Kalvin especially, but they are out."

E﻿derson will return in goal at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

G﻿uardiola said that Julian Alvarez is the "first option" to replace Haaland in the starting XI. But when asked about Alvarez just getting one goal this season, the Spaniard replied: "How many games has he played? I don’t judge on the goals."