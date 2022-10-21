Following the sacking of Steven Gerrard, we asked whether the Aston Villa board had made the right decision and who you would like to replace him.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Martin: Finally. I said from the beginning he was well above his station taking on a club of this size. His credentials at the time were taking arguably the best team at the time in a league where there is no competition and winning it, Purslow is completely deluded for that appointment and our club suffered through an ill-thought appointment. Poch please!

Rod: Bring in Brendan Rodgers, someone who can get respect and results from the players.

James: Like every Villa fan, I wanted Gerrard to succeed, but he had to go based on us being worse than his predecessor statistically and personally. He never made any attempt to create a connection with the supporters - on the contrary, he ripped up the culture of unity between team and fans Dean Smith had created during his time.

Nick: There was a lot of excitement with Gerrard's arrival but at some point the mystique of Gerrard the player had to be backed up by the achievements of Gerrard the manager. This never really came about and, once Michael Beale had left, he looked out of his depth tactically all too often. Villa fans are looking for a step up, and widely support this call.

I﻿fty: His appointment was always a concern as he had no experience of managing in the Premier League and that has backfired. We have not made any progress since Dean Smith was sacked. I would like to see Sean Dyche as new manager.