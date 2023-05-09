D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

At the final whistle of Aston Villa’s 1-0 loss at Molineux over the weekend, it became clear that Brighton’s 6-0 win over Wolves the previous week had dealt a double blow to Villa’s Europa League ambitions.

The loss had evidently refocused Wolves on fixing the defensive deficiencies demonstrated at the Amex, and they returned to the kind of rear-guard organisation that had led to nine clean sheets at home this season. They deserve much credit for limiting Villa’s chances despite us having a 62% share of possession.

Villa's unlikely chance of earning European football this season is now rapidly fading. They will need some impressive results in their three remaining matches, which are ironically against the three teams immediately above them in the Europa League places, as well as some help from other teams.

Looking at the bigger picture, Unai Emery can be heartened by how well Villa controlled the game against Wolves. It was their disciplined game management that was largely responsible for their recent 10-game unbeaten run, with their 3-0 win over Newcastle being the only time they truly shone in terms of their football.

This season, Emery has successfully implemented his blueprint, and with expected high-level player recruitment in the summer, the club should be well-positioned for a push for European football next season, this time starting from the beginning of the campaign.

Get Aston Villa notifications