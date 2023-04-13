Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Terry Hurlock arrived at Craven Cottage as a formidable tackler who would put some bite into the Fulham midfield.

The former Brentford and Millwall stalwart only lasted a season before breaking his leg in a friendly, but he racked up 61 disciplinary points in 31 matches – which was a record. Hurlock’s reputation proceeded him on the field, but he could play football as well and Fulham narrowly missed the play-offs in 1994-95.

A journalist later described the engine room enforcer as 'like Michael Bolton crossed with a pitbull,' but as I discovered when terrified to approach him in a local supermarket as a child, the hardman was really a gentle giant. They don’t make them like Hurlock these days.

