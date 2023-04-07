Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared his side to a pinball machine in possession against Chelsea in the midweek 0-0 draw and says they have to improve against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds face the Premier League leaders having won the past six meetings between the sides at Anfield, but Klopp's side are without a victory in four matches in all competitions after Tuesday's 0-0 draw.

"Against Chelsea it was like flipper," Klopp said. "We had the ball and gave it away, had the ball and gave it away, had the ball and gave it away. You cannot watch that.

"We have to build on good moments in games, good challenges and then keep the ball. Against Chelsea, from an analysis point of view, you think the computer is broken. That's not how it should be. I liked the desire and the passion. We saw a few things that were better so let's go from here.

"Arsenal are impressive, fun to watch, super lively, good match plans. It's not exactly what you can say about us at the moment so that shows the situation.

"But it's Anfield and we are home and still have to show a reaction and an improvement, and that's what we will absolutely try on Sunday."

