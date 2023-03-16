Gunn call 'hard to take' for Clark and Kelly - Hutton

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton says "it would be hard for me to take" if he had found himself in the same boots as current national squad goalkeepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has persuaded Norwich City's Angus Gunn, who had played for England at under-21 level, to accept a first call-up for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It means Gunn will compete with Clark, who has taken over in goal for Heart of Midlothian in the absence through injury of Scotland number one Craig Gordon, and Motherwell's Kelly for a first cap against Cyprus on 25 March.

Hutton admits "it was always something I worried about" - the fact that, should something happen to Gordon, the other available goalkeepers had yet to play for their country.

"Obviously, if I am Kelly or Clark, I'm thinking, 'right, here's my opportunity to go and nail down the Scotland number one shirt - it is a fight between us two," Hutton told BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

He said "I would be a little bit disappointed" if the national boss then decided to look for someone else.

"Don't get me wrong, I'd turn up and I'd give my all and I'd want to still make that number one spot my own," Hutton added. "It's between the three of them - it's going to be a good fight between the three - but I'd feel a little bit disappointed hearing those words."