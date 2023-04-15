Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell were pretty much cruising come half-time. Despite Dundee United’s possession, the home side were a goal to the good and ended the have well, imposing themselves on the game in the way their confidence and form allows teams to.

Overall their play was impressive going forward but a clinical touch was perhaps lacking.

They accumulated 2.21 xG, 16 shots in the box and eight on target throughout the 90 but failed to score more than once. Van Veen can’t always be the sole outlet, and he alone tallied up sixshots and 1.41xG from his attempts. Only two other players had a shot on target, Blair Spittal and Jack Aitchinson.