Who is Fulham's toughest ever player?
We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Fulham and Terry Hurlock got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
Ray: The hardest Fulham player that I have seen was Bobby Keetch - our centre-half in the mid 60s. Denis Law let the ball run out of play rather than risk one of Keetch's sliding tackles.
David: One of the toughest players I think was Vic Halom - known as the goalie's nightmare.
Aidan: Brede Hangeland was a very tough guy at the back many years ago.
Alex: Peter Storey around the mid 70s would take some beating. Ray Lewington was no Wallflower either.