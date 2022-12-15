There is a "very real possibility" Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, will leave Juventus in 2023, with a January exit not being ruled out. Chelsea are among the clubs who are in contact with his agent. (Ben Jacobs, Twitter), external

Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig in the summer, despite the season-ending injury suffered by their Albania striker Armando Broja, 21. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside), external

The Blues face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the Germany striker, 18, that he will not be signed to sit on the bench. (Times), external

