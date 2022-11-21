Hearts mourn League Cup hero
- Published
Former Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian forward Norrie Davidson has died at the age of 88.
Davidson scored the only goal of the 1962 League Cup final against Kilmarnock, the last time the Edinburgh club lifted the trophy.
Skip twitter post
It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Norrie Davidson.— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) November 21, 2022
Norrie featured for Hearts between 1961-1963. His goal won the Jambos '62 League Cup, beating Kilmarnock 1-0.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Norrie at this time.
❤️ pic.twitter.com/l3hvL7gKi9
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post