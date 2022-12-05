'﻿There's an honesty and transparency about everything at County'

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says that his time at the club has been "one of the happiest" of his managerial career.

"It felt right," he said. "Having made the decision [to join County], from day one it felt right.

"No matter what happens, I’m eighteen months in now, that eighteen months has been one of the happiest as a manager in my career."

Speaking in a sit-down interview with County's social media channels, external, Mackay added: "The people I'm working with are good people, and there’s an honesty and a transparency about everything that happens at the football club. We’ve got restrictions that make things difficult, but there’s an honesty here that breeds a certain culture.

"[Chairman] Roy [MacGregor] is fundamental to that because he’s the guy that’s allowed me to bring some of the high performance aspects that I’ve had from my time in the Premier League and with the SFA to bear at this football club, and he’s funded that."