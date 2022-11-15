A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Six minutes of Saturday's game at Tottenham saw the very best and worst of Leeds United. A magnificent goal took us to the peak of joy – two quick concessions and a man sent off brought the depths of despair.

It's not that losing away specifically to Tottenham Hotspur should elicit such extremes of emotion. It's that it feels like every game is significant. But for two goals last season, Leeds would have been relegated.

The reality is that within the Premier League there is an English Super League. The seven richest clubs will almost certainly avoid relegation.

And the remaining 13 are locked in a scrap of such epic proportions that football often becomes secondary. Most teams that have come to Elland Road this season have spent more energy time-wasting, remonstrating with the referee and feigning injury than trying to score goals.

The Premier League is not so much about football, as it is about money.

After finishing ninth in their first term, the Leeds board have been criticised for not making the investments needed to sustain that upward trajectory. Standing still is going backwards.

The club needs fresh investment in January and next summer to avoid this perilous anxiety hanging on every game.