T﻿he goals have dried up for Antonio Colak at Rangers after an explosive start to his Ibrox career saw the Croatia striker net 13 in his opening 16 games.

S﻿ince then, Colak has scored just one in eight - but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller reckons the dip in form stems from a lack of service.

"The injury problems [at Rangers] are there for all to see, to big players", Miller told the BBC's Rangers report card podcast.

"The summer signings haven’t really had an impact. The one that has, Colak, has gone off the boil a little bit, but he started so fast and scored so many goals, there was no way he was going to keep that rate up.

“In the early part of the season, his conversion rate was outrageous. Now, he’s not been getting too many chances.

"The creative influence of this Rangers team hasn’t really been there. Early in the season he was scoring every chance, every half-chance he was getting. That’s unsustainable.”