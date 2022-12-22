'Late collapse puts Goodwin's decisions & mentality in sharp focus'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

The 20th of December is a date to be forever etched in the history of Pittodrie Stadium.

In 1983, it was the night that the Dons secured a second-leg win over Hamburg in the Super Cup to become the only Scottish team to win two European trophies.

For those of a more recent vintage, in 2007, there was another famous European night to celebrate as a Jamie Smith and Lee Miller-inspired team put Copenhagen to the sword as a rambunctious, deafening atmosphere suffocated the Danes and the Dons progressed from the Uefa Cup group stages with a 4-0 win to set up a reunion with Bayern Munich in the last 32.

For 50 minutes on Tuesday, it looked like another night under the lights would be added to that list as Jim Goodwin's men shook off the shackles placed on them in the Celtic game just three days earlier and bounced back from conceding an early goal to lead Rangers 2-1 courtesy of a couple of superb strikes by Duk and Leighton Clarkson.

At 2-1, the Dons were well on top and looked odds-on to hand Mick Beale his first defeat in charge of Rangers.

But then came the moment that changed everything. Responding to his counterpart making a quadruple switch in the 58th minute, Goodwin made a triple change of his own, removing Bojan Miovski, Clarkson and Duk for Jonny Hayes, Marley Watkins and Shayden Morris.

Suddenly, Aberdeen looked nervy and retreated deeper and deeper until it became a mirror image of what we had seen in the Celtic game, inviting wave upon wave of pressure from the visitors until the inevitable occurred five minutes into injury time.

Despite being unsighted until the last moment, Kelle Roos should have done better with Ryan Kent's effort. Unbelievably, worse was to follow as Stewart and Richardson combined to make a pig's ear of a Malik Tillman cross and Scott Arfield eventually bundled home after the ball appeared to come off of Connor Goldson's arm.

Fresh off the criticism for his side's approach against Celtic, Goodwin's decision to make a triple substitution and sit in has once again brought sharp focus onto the manager with some in the Dons support questioning if he has the right mentality to deal with these games.

Trips to St Mirren and Kilmarnock are next up and with Aberdeen's precarious away form there's a real chance that there will be significant pressure on the Irishman ahead of the visit of Ross County to Pittodrie on 2 January.