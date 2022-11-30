G﻿ary O'Neil says he will demand "more" from his Bournemouth players after becoming the club's permanent manager.

O﻿'Neil was confirmed as boss over the weekend following a spell in interim charge.

"T﻿hey are a great group," he told the club's website., external "I think they gave a lot. I am going to ask more of them still. I think there's still more in there, I think we an still do more, everyone can do more. I'm just really excited to see how far we can take them, how far we can push them and the levels we can get to.

"A﻿t this moment with no games coming up, you generally think more long term. When the games come back it will be switching focus to the next game. I think there are short-term goals that are really important but you need to have the long-term ones in the background as well."