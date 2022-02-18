Leeds v Man Utd: Team news

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled Stuart Dallas out despite him coming off injured against Everton last weekend.

Junior Firpo should return after a month's absence, but Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips all remain on the sidelines.

Manchester United welcome back Raphael Varane, who missed the Brighton game because of a stomach issue.

Nemanja Matic may also be included, but Edinson Cavani is still unavailable.

Would you start Junior Firpo for Leeds?

Is there a place for Raphael Varane in your United XI?