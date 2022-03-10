'Our focus is to protect the game, the club and its fans'

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 live about the sanctions on Roman Abramovich and the impact it will have on Chelsea:

“Our focus here is to ensure we apply the licence in order to protect the game, the club and its fans,” she said.

“Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from the club, but it is important to note that fans with existing tickets and existing season ticket holders can still go to matches, the match will still go ahead on Sunday, they can still go to the away matches. The staff at the club will still get paid and the players can still play.”

"The club is owned by Roman Abramovich at the moment, he cannot benefit from Chelsea Football Club. It’s important to us that the game continues, that the national league is protected and the fans can still watch their players play, that’s our focus and I think we’ve delivered on that.

"We could apply for a special licence for Chelsea to be sold, but Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from the proceeds of that sale.”