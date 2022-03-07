Man City 4-1 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have suffered just their second Premier League defeat in 14 games under Ralf Rangnick (W7 D5), with this their first defeat on the road in the top-flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in charge of the club at Watford in November.

Kevin de Bruyne has had a direct hand in 89 goals in 100 home Premier League appearances (37 goals, 52 assists), the fourth City player to net a brace against United on home soil in the competition after Niall Quinn (1993), Shaun Goater (2002) and Sergio Aguero (2013).

Jadon Sancho has been directly involved in four goals in his last five Premier League appearances (two goals, two assists), after only managing one goal in his first 18 games in the competition (0 assists).