'Manchester is blue!'
What an amazing day. Derby win and 50 th goal in the premier league. Blue city 💙 pic.twitter.com/8lgIc0VfZL— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 6, 2022
MY TEAM! 💙 Manchester is blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/uLIRktaQJJ— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 6, 2022
Flying over the derby 💙 Great game from all the team today, important win !! pic.twitter.com/LbjyXBz9Nd— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) March 6, 2022
