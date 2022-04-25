Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

A Liverpool victory in the 240th Merseyside Derby was seen by many as a foregone conclusion prior to kick-off. A 2-0 victory again takes them to within touching distance of Manchester City, but they were made to work much harder for the three points than many had imagined.

Everton showed much better defensive organisation than they have had for much of the season so far. Liverpool dominated possession but lacked their usual offensive threat, with space in the final third very much at a premium.

When the going gets tough, Liverpool have a formidable array of match winners at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal. But it wasn’t one of the usual suspects that made the big difference this time. Instead it was the introduction of Divock Origi.

Origi is destined for pastures new this summer, and his appearances in a Liverpool shirt have become increasingly rare, but he also managed to maintain his remarkable goalscoring record against Everton.

This group of players have an unquenchable thirst for success and incredible reserves of self belief. The Reds continue to find a way to win matches even when they’re not at their irresistible best.

Everton dropped into the bottom three pre-match following Burnley’s 1-0 win against Wolves and the threat of relegation looms large.

However, if they can maintain the levels of spirit and determination that they’ve rediscovered recently, they’re in with a fighting chance of survival.

Much will depend on the form of Anthony Gordon. He’s quick, clever and direct and gave Trent Alexander-Arnold an uncomfortable afternoon at times. Despite an early yellow card for simulation, he had another claim for a penalty dismissed in the second half and was a constant threat.

Avoiding the drop for Everton will also depend on the players bringing much more composure to their attacking play.

Goals change games and Everton aren’t scoring enough of them.