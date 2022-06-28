Transfer news: Arsenal place £35m bid for Utd target Martinez

Arsenal have submitted a £35m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and appear to be leading Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils hope to conclude deals for Frenkie de Jong and midfielder Christian Eriksen, and will then shift focus to an attacker, with Ajax's Antony their main target. (Times - subscription required)

A deal for Antony has been thrown into doubt with Ajax now wanting £70m for the forward. (Mirror)

